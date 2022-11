Comedian Gallagher (Leo Gallagher Jr.) wearing A Creem Magazine T-Shirt poses for a portrait at home in July 1980 in Los Angeles, California. Comedian Gallagher (Leo Gallagher Jr.)

(Palm Springs, CA) — Comedian Gallagher has died. Multiple reports say the man who became famous for smashing watermelons during his stage act passed away at the age of 76. His manager says he died of “massive organ failure.”