KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Columbia Sportswear Reports Almost $12 Million In Losses In Second Quarter

July 26, 2024 3:49AM PDT
Share
Columbia Sportswear Reports Almost $12 Million In Losses In Second Quarter
Credit: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor gear posted revenue of $570.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $573 million.

Columbia Sportswear expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $4.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.42 billion.

More about:
Columbia Sportswear

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Unemployment Rate Essentially Unchanged In June
2

Senator Bob Menendez Is Resigning From Office After Corruption Conviction
3

Wildfires Scorch Oregon Including Larch Creek Fire
4

Criminal Alien of the Week Report July, 23 2024
5

I-84 Reopens After Graffiti Cleanup