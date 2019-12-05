Columbia Sportswear Giant Remembered
PORTLAND, Ore.—Gert Boyle age 95 was honored today by family friends and employees at the Memorial Coliseum. Many remember her quick whit and conservative values. Her apple pie recipe was featured on the back of one her great sayings. “It’s perfect now make it better.”
Gert Boyle featured here with Dr. Brian Druker Director Knight Cancer Institute
Gert always told everyone she was always grateful God gave her a good brain. She was proud to have instilled a great work ethic into each of her children. She could take anyone on. There was never a question she was the boss. She was always a force to be reckoned with. Thousands turned out to honor her.