      Weather Alert

Columbia River Is Running High

Jun 10, 2022 @ 10:48am

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbia River is running high as an atmospheric river of moisture passes over the Pacific Northwest, dumping as much as 2″ of rain this weekend.

The National Weather Service says river levels are likely to reach the highest point in more than three years late this weekend into early next week, but major flooding is not expected and river levels are expected to decrease on Tuesday.

Currents are stronger than usual and the water is still cold enough to lead to shock.

As the river swells, drivers can expect more lifts than usual of the Interstate Bridge on I-5.

Hydrologic Outlook

.High flows on the Columbia River through at least early next 
week.
 
A series of wet and mild storm systems will result in rising 
rivers across the Pacific Northwest over the next several days. As 
this water feeds into the Columbia River, expect the Columbia River 
to approach minor flood stage between Vancouver and Kelso late in 
the weekend into early next week. The last time the Columbia 
River hit minor flood stage was in the Spring of 2017. It also 
came a few inches away in the Spring of 2019. At this point, the 
Columbia River is forecast to fall short of minor flood stage, but 
given unforeseen dam releases upstream can happen, there remains 
some uncertainty in river levels over the coming week. Either way, 
the impacts will be similar for most recreational users. Those 
venturing in the river should be prepared for cold water and 
unusually powerful currents. Boaters should be aware that many 
objects typically exposed along the sides of the river channel 
will now be below the water surface and could damage their boat. A 
few paths along the river`s edge may also become submerged. 
Residents impacted by the waters levels in the Spring of 2017 
should continue to monitor the forecast as confidence grows in the 
forecasted river level.
TAGS
atmospheric river bridge lifts Columbia River I-5 Interstate 5 Interstate Bridge national weather service water
