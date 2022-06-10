PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbia River is running high as an atmospheric river of moisture passes over the Pacific Northwest, dumping as much as 2″ of rain this weekend.
The National Weather Service says river levels are likely to reach the highest point in more than three years late this weekend into early next week, but major flooding is not expected and river levels are expected to decrease on Tuesday.
Currents are stronger than usual and the water is still cold enough to lead to shock.
As the river swells, drivers can expect more lifts than usual of the Interstate Bridge on I-5.
It is also a good reminder to remember to wear you life jacket if you plan to venture on the river. Also, keep in mind currents will be stronger than normal and the river remains cold enough to produce cold water shock. #pdxtst #orwx #wawx (2/2)
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) June 10, 2022
.High flows on the Columbia River through at least early next
week.
A series of wet and mild storm systems will result in rising
rivers across the Pacific Northwest over the next several days. As
this water feeds into the Columbia River, expect the Columbia River
to approach minor flood stage between Vancouver and Kelso late in
the weekend into early next week. The last time the Columbia
River hit minor flood stage was in the Spring of 2017. It also
came a few inches away in the Spring of 2019. At this point, the
Columbia River is forecast to fall short of minor flood stage, but
given unforeseen dam releases upstream can happen, there remains
some uncertainty in river levels over the coming week. Either way,
the impacts will be similar for most recreational users. Those
venturing in the river should be prepared for cold water and
unusually powerful currents. Boaters should be aware that many
objects typically exposed along the sides of the river channel
will now be below the water surface and could damage their boat. A
few paths along the river`s edge may also become submerged.
Residents impacted by the waters levels in the Spring of 2017
should continue to monitor the forecast as confidence grows in the
forecasted river level.