Columbia Pool In North Portland Permanently Closed

PORTLAND, Ore. – Columbia Pool in North Portland is now permanently closed.

Portland Parks and Rec says a structural engineering firm inspection found that the nearly 100 year old structure is unsafe.

The pool has been closed since COVID first began in 2020.

In response to the closure, Commissioner Carmen Rubio has directed Portland Parks and rec to plan a new, full-service aquatics center in the area.

“Columbia Pool was beloved by generations of swimmers and families,” notes Commissioner Rubio. “We can’t simply shut it down after 93 years and not put something in its place.”

“It’s a gut-wrenching loss,” says Portland Parks & Recreation Director Adena Long. “There’s no way around that. But I think something really beautiful can come from this. A new, full-service aquatic center will represent the largest investment PP&R has ever made in North Portland.”