KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Columbia Pool In North Portland Permanently Closed

December 15, 2022 3:57PM PST
Share
Columbia Pool In North Portland Permanently Closed

PORTLAND, Ore. – Columbia Pool in North Portland is now permanently closed.

Portland Parks and Rec says a structural engineering firm inspection found that the nearly 100 year old structure is unsafe.

The pool has been closed since COVID first began in 2020.

In response to the closure, Commissioner Carmen Rubio has directed Portland Parks and rec to plan a new, full-service aquatics center in the area.

“Columbia Pool was beloved by generations of swimmers and families,” notes Commissioner Rubio. “We can’t simply shut it down after 93 years and not put something in its place.”

 “It’s a gut-wrenching loss,” says Portland Parks & Recreation Director Adena Long. “There’s no way around that. But I think something really beautiful can come from this. A new, full-service aquatic center will represent the largest investment PP&R has ever made in North Portland.”

 

More about:
closed
columbia pool
North Portland

Popular Posts

1

Republican Joe Kent Contests Results Of Washington State Race
2

Jan. 6 Committee To Vote Monday On Riot Criminal Referrals
3

Snow Expected Sunday In Portland Metro Area
4

Governor Kate Brown Issues Executive Order To Help Strained Oregon Hospitals
5

Scientists Declare 2 Hawaii Volcanoes Have Stopped Erupting