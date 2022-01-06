      Weather Alert
Flooding Advisories In Effect As Heavy Rain Forecast

Columbia Gorge Comm. College

Jan 6, 2022 @ 5:59am

Columbia Gorge Comm. College – 2 Hours Late. Opening at 10 am.

