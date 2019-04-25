Columbia Blvd Reopened After Taxi Hits, Kills Delivery Driver

Portland, Oregon- A busy road in Northeast Portland has reopened now after a man was hit and killed by a taxi cab this morning. Police got the called just before 1am to the intersection of Northeast 64th and Columbia blvd, saying a pedestrian was hit. Crews tried to save him but he died at the scene. Police say the victim was a delivery deliver, who just pulled his truck out into the road, hopped out to close a gate, and was hit by the taxi cab. The taxi driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The taxi just picked up a passenger from the PDX airport and was heading west on Columbia when the deadly crash happened. Police say the driver was not impaired and was not speeding. No arrests have been made, but police are still investigating.

Read more from Portland Police Bureau

On Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 12:56 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 6400 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard. Medical personnel arrived just prior to responding officers and determined the pedestrian was deceased on scene.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team responded to the scene to assume the investigation.

The involved driver of a taxi cab stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The taxi driver had picked up a fare at the airport and was traveling Westbound when the crash occurred.

The pedestrian, an adult male, was a delivery driver who appeared to have pulled his delivery truck out into the road, then returned to close a gate when he was struck by the taxi cab.

Impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in this crash. This is an on-going investigation and no arrests or citations have been made at this time.

Columbia Boulevard is closed in both directions from Northeast 60th Avenues to Cully Boulevard. Investigators expect the closure to impact traffic for an estimated hour and a half longer.

If anyone has information relating to this crash, they are asked to contact Traffic Investigator Phil Maynard at 503-823-2216.

