College Kids Trading Booze For Bud In Legal Marijuana States
Trisha Parker-Madison of Chicago celebrates at 4:20 p.m. by smoking a joint during the Mile High 420 Festival Friday, April 20, 2018, in Denver. The annual celebration was projected to attract an estimated 50,000 people in Civic Center Park. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Cooper Banks
College kids in legal marijuana states appear to be trading the bottle for the bong.
Researchers at Oregon State University studied data from hundreds of college campuses across the U.S. Numbers showed that between 2008 and 2018, many 20-something’s in legal weed states were lighting up rather than drinking up.
“When you ask them that’s what they’re saying. It’s cheaper. It doesn’t have as many negative effects, such as weight gain and intoxication and hangovers the next morning.”, says addiction expert Melissa Engle.
She says the OSU findings are somewhat encouraging too. Heavy drinking can be quite ruinous to both health and safety, after all. However, Engle says any regular substance use by young people, pot, alcohol, or otherwise, could still mean trouble.
“They’re looking for an external solution to an internal problem,” Engle says.
The OSU researchers who completed the study say they want to keep watching to see if the trend away from booze and toward pot continues.
I found this interesting video on youth and marijuana. Check it out;