College Football Playoff Approves 5+7 Format And Reduces Spots For Conference Champions

February 20, 2024 10:00AM PST
(Associated Press) – The field for the 12-team College Football Playoff will comprise five conference champions and seven at-large selections after the university presidents who oversee the CFP voted unanimously to tweak the format.

The move approved Tuesday to decrease the number of spots reserved for conference champions from six to five was prompted by realignment and has been anticipated for several months.

An expected vote last month was delayed at the Pac-12’s request.

The original plan for the 12-team format was to have the six highest-ranked conference champions, with the top four receiving first-round byes, and six at-large selections.

