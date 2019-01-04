College Career Over For Ducks Biggest Basketball Star
By Jacob Dean
|
Jan 4, 2019 @ 5:40 AM

Eugene, Oregon – (102.9 – 750 The Game)  Bol Bol’s Career At Oregon Over With Lingering Foot Injury

Update: Bol Bol’s career at Oregon over with lingering foot injury

 

UPDATE: Bol has confirmed that he will not be returning to Oregon

Bol@bolmanutebol

Playing for my dream school under my favorite Coach Altman has been the Best part of my life and sadly it has come to end sooner than I would Like but thank you for all those who rocking with me & all Oregon fans 💚💛thank you

6,374

925 people are talking about this
Twitter Ads info and privacy

 

report from Matt Prehm of 24/7 sports says that Oregon Ducks freshman phenom Bol Bol is likely done playing in Eugene.

Matt Prehm@MattPrehm

According to multiple sources, Oregon and Bol Bol fear his left foot injury is going to be season-ending and the 7-foot-2 center has likely played his last game for the Ducks this season. https://247sports.com/college/oregon/Article/Bol-Bol-injury-Oregon-basketball-127246083/ 

386

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Sources: Bol Bol’s season in jeopardy with lingering foot injury

Oregon’s Bol Bol is likely out for the remainder of the season, according to multiple sources.

247sports.com

333 people are talking about this
Twitter Ads info and privacy

Bleacher Report CBB

@br_CBB

Oregon fears Bol Bol’s left foot injury may be season ending, @MattPrehm

3,052

542 people are talking about this
Twitter Ads info and privacy

The assumed one-and-done big man has missed the last four games with a foot injury, and his potential return to the team “gets grimmer by the day,” per the report.

Bol reportedly suffered a stress fracture in his left foot.  He has not played since Dec. 12th against San Diego.  He was averaging 21 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, but will likely not suit up for Oregon in a Pac-12 game in his career.

The Ducks are 9-4 and open Pac-12 play Saturday against Oregon State.

@1029TheGame

