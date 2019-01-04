College Career Over For Ducks Biggest Basketball Star

Eugene, Oregon – (102.9 – 750 The Game) Bol Bol’s Career At Oregon Over With Lingering Foot Injury
A report from Matt Prehm of 24/7 sports says that Oregon Ducks freshman phenom Bol Bol is likely done playing in Eugene.
The assumed one-and-done big man has missed the last four games with a foot injury, and his potential return to the team “gets grimmer by the day,” per the report.
Bol reportedly suffered a stress fracture in his left foot. He has not played since Dec. 12th against San Diego. He was averaging 21 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, but will likely not suit up for Oregon in a Pac-12 game in his career.
The Ducks are 9-4 and open Pac-12 play Saturday against Oregon State.