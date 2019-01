Portland Ore – Colin O’Brady became the first person to cross Antarctica without any help. The Portland native returned to the Rose City to share his experiences. O’Brady finished the 932-mile journey across the continent in 54 days, lugging his supplies on a sled as he skied in bone-chilling temperatures.

Mayor Ted Wheeler presented O’Brady with a certificate declaring December 26 henceforth to be Colin O’Brady Day in Portland.