Code Zero Makes Police Race To A Local Hospital

May 18, 2021 @ 7:09am

PORTLAND, Ore–Several days after Portland Police, Multnomah County Sheriffs and the FBI accelerate efforts to attack the gun violence crisis head-on, gang retaliation took place at a McDonalds on Swan Island last night.  Friends and family of a victim gathered there following a funeral.  4 people were shot. Detectives removed at least 50 bullets from the parking lot.

Around 10 last night Portland Police issued a Code 0 (Zero) which made all available squad cars race to Emanuel Hospital in North Portland.  Officers closed off entry to the Emergency Department fearing more gang fights and possible gun violence knowing the 4 people injured were sent there.  All of the victims are expected to survive their injuries.

