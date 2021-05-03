      Weather Alert

Coast Guard Rescues Two In Olympic National Park

May 3, 2021 @ 10:37am

FORKS, Wash. (AP) – A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued two hikers who became stranded on a ledge along a remote coastal area of Olympic National Park.

The crew went out at about 2 a.m. Sunday after receiving distress calls about two people in trouble near Hoh Head on the Pacific coast.

Arriving at the scene, they learned the hikers had become stranded about 150 feet from the water line after climbing to retreat from rising tides.

The Coast Guard air crew hoisted both hikers from the cliff’s ledge and flew them to Forks Airport, where they were reported to be in good condition.

TAGS
coast guard Olympic National Park rescue
Popular Posts
DA's Office & AG Open Investigation Into Lents Park Shooting Of Robert Delgado
Have The Democrats Become The Party Of Intolerance?
Grants Pass Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing Father-In-Law
Tom Clancy's Without Remorse
Governor Kate Brown Extends COVID-19 State Of Emergency