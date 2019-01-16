Coast Guard Community

Astoria is feeling the pinch of the partial government shutdown. Stacey Benson has been a Coast Guard wife for 19 years and she says despite the fact that her husband is NOT getting a check right now, she, and her family are going to be okay. It’s those people new to the Coast Guard that she’s worried about. She also says turning to family isn’t always an option because Coast Guard members travel often and family isn’t always nearby. There are 41,o00 thousands people working for the Coast Guard in the US. About 3,000 in Oregon and Washington.

