      Weather Alert

Coach Cristobal Leaving Oregon For Miami

Dec 6, 2021 @ 9:41am

Eugene, Oregon – Oregon football coach Mario Cristobal is leaving Eugene for Miami, where he starred as a player in the 90’s.

University of Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens confirmed the move Monday morning:

“We appreciate all of Mario’s accomplishments and hard work here at Oregon, and we wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter,” said Mullens. “The University of Oregon is a prestigious academic institution with a football program that is well-positioned for continued success in the future, and the search is underway to find another excellent football coach to lead and support our student-athletes moving forward.”

An interim head coach for the Oregon football program will be determined as soon as possible.

The move comes on the same day that Manny Diaz was fired as Miami’s football coach.

TAGS
football mario Cristobal Miami Hurricanes Oregon Ducks
Popular Posts
Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Faces Constitutionality Muster
How Concerned Should You Be About The New Omicron Variant?
Joe Biden Has Changed America From First Place To Limping In Last
Dozens Of Oregon Workers Fired For Not Getting COVID Shot
Fourth Student Dies From Michigan High School Shooting
Connect With Us Listen To Us On