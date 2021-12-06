Coach Cristobal Leaving Oregon For Miami

Eugene, Oregon – Oregon football coach Mario Cristobal is leaving Eugene for Miami, where he starred as a player in the 90’s.
Back where he belongs.
Welcome home, Coach Cristobal.
More: https://t.co/USw61qS59O pic.twitter.com/nAWNLE6dy9
— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 6, 2021
University of Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens confirmed the move Monday morning:
“We appreciate all of Mario’s accomplishments and hard work here at Oregon, and we wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter,” said Mullens. “The University of Oregon is a prestigious academic institution with a football program that is well-positioned for continued success in the future, and the search is underway to find another excellent football coach to lead and support our student-athletes moving forward.”
An interim head coach for the Oregon football program will be determined as soon as possible.
The move comes on the same day that Manny Diaz was fired as Miami’s football coach.
Oregon Begins Search for Next Leader of Oregon Football #GoDucks https://t.co/WtJT3E8EMl
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 6, 2021
