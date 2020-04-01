Coach Charged With Sexually Abusing Girls
DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) – King County prosecutors have charged a 66-year-old teacher and track coach at a high school south of Seattle with four counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
He is accused of inappropriately touching and making sexual comments to three girls who were members of the school’s track team in 2018 and 2019.
The Seattle Times reports Jeffrey Blount, of Des Moines, was arrested Tuesday and remains jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail, jail records show.
It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.