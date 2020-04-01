CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Diagnosed With Coronavirus
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced Tuesday that he’s the latest celeb to be diagnosed with COVID-19.
“In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” the 49-year-old Cuomo tweeted. “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive, and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and [my wife] Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”
Cuomo is expected to continue carrying out his on-camera duties for CNN while quarantined in his basement–which is where he interviewed his brother, Andrew Cuomo, on Monday night. Meanwhile, Andrew said Tuesday at a press briefing, “This virus is the great equalizer. My brother Chris is positive for coronavirus. He is gonna be fine; he’s young, in good shape, strong–not as strong as he thinks, but he will be fine.” Despite frequently bickering on-camera with his brother, Andrew added, “He’s a really sweet, beautiful guy, and he is my best friend.”