Closures And Delays For Thursday AM

Click Here for the most current up to date list of closures and delays.
Colleges & Universities – Public (1)
• Clatsop Comm. College – 2 Hours Late. All campuses. Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:29 AM
Washington Co. Schools (2)
• Banks Sch. Dist. – Snow routes 101, 102, 103, 104, 106 and 112. Timber pick up at Staley’s Junction. Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:11 AM
• Hillsboro Sch. Dist. – Buses in Zone 9 on snow routes Posted: Thu. 28th, 04:44 AM
Clackamas Co. Schools (3)
• Colton Sch. Dist. – Running on time, Fernwood and Highland on snow routes, Elwood on expanded snow route pickup at Bailey’s Inn Elem. 6:40 MS/HS 7:45 Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:00 AM
• Estacada Sch. Dist. – Routes 6, 7, and 14 on snow routes. Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:29 AM
• Oregon Trail Sch. Dist. – Buses 7, 8, 9, and Lolo Pass Road on snow routes. Posted: Thu. 28th, 04:59 AM
No. Ore. Coast Schools (2)
• Astoria Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:32 AM
• Seaside Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:08 AM
Marion, Polk, Linn & Benton Co. Schools (3)
• Cascade Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:14 AM
• Dallas Sch. Dist. – All bus routes on snow routes AM only Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:08 AM
• Silver Falls Sch. Dist. – Victor Point, Silver Crest and Scotts Mills Schools only — 2 hours late. Buses on snow routes. All remaining schools in the district on regular schedules. Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:03 AM
Yamhill Co. Schools (3)
• Amity Sch. Dist. – AM Bus Routes 1 and 3 on snow routes. (Morning only.) Posted: Thu. 28th, 04:40 AM
• McMinnville Sch. Dist. – Buses 21, 22, 25 and 27 on AM snow routes. Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:05 AM
• Sheridan Sch. Dist. – Buses 2, 3, and 8 on AM snow routes Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:35 AM
Linn Co. Schools (2)
• Santiam Canyon Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:21 AM
• Scio Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late UPDATE Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:36 AM
Benton Co. Schools (1)
• Corvallis Sch. Dist. – Regular start time. AM/PM Bus routes 14 and 18 are on snow routes. Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:18 AM
Columbia Gorge Schools (9)
• Dufur Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:35 AM
• Lyle Sch. Dist. – AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Appleton and High Prairie buses on snow routes Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:34 AM
• Mill A Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. PCIA start time 10am Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:32 AM
• No. Wasco Co. SD – 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 28th, 03:55 AM
• Sherman Co. Sch. Dist. – Closed Posted: Wed. 27th, 06:51 PM
• Skamania Sch. Dist. 2 – 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:29 AM
• So. Wasco Co. SD – Closed Posted: Wed. 27th, 07:21 PM
• Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Snow Route Stops (Carrot: Berge & Dillon) (Corn: Panther Creek) Posted: Thu. 28th, 04:11 AM
• White Salmon Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:20 AM
Head Start /Early Childhood Centers (2)
• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – The Dalles/Wahtonkah Head Start and Early Head Start 2hr delay; Petersburg Head Start AM class canceled, PM class on time with bus on snow route; Carson Head Start AM class 10:30-2:00 NO BUS, PM class canceled. Posted: Thu. 28th, 05:09 AM
• OCDC Headstart – Odell and The Dalles-2 hours late. Open House in Odell is scheduled. Parkdale bus on snow routes Posted: Wed. 27th, 05:54 PM
Portland Public Schools canceled classes on Wednesday, and a lot of parents were wondering why. They say it was because of the early morning ice, and they didn’t expect it to warm up fast enough for just a two hour delay.