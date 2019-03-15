Closing Arguments In Hate Crime Trial

Portland, Or. – Closing arguments are scheduled today in the hate crime trial of Russell Courtier. He’s accused of murder and intimidation in the death of Larnell Bruce Jr. in Gresham outside a 7-11 store almost three years ago. Larnell was struck and killed by Courtier’s Jeep.

Larnell Jr. is black. Courtier was wearing a hat with the shield of the white supremacist group, European Kindred.

Colleen Hunt, who was in the Jeep with Courtier, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to manslaughter. She’ll be sentenced March 19th.