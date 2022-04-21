Close Call On I-5 In Southern Oregon

ROSEBURG, Ore. — An Oregon State Trooper was assisting a big rig driver on Interstate 5 in Roseburg when a truck clipped both of their vehicles.
The vehicles were on the shoulder when a truck goes up onto the driver’s side of the patrol car then smashes into the back of the semi. A time stamp on the video shows April 19th.
There’s no word of injuries.
Just to hit home the importance of moving over or slowing down for vehicles on the side of the roadway. Here’s the slow-motion video of OSP’s patrol car being struck on Interstate 5 in Roseburg.#Moveover #SlowDown #drivelikeyouworkhere #HighwaySafety pic.twitter.com/Vc0boo0dgC
— Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) April 21, 2022
Just to hit home the importance of moving over or slowing down for vehicles on the side of the roadway. Here’s the slow-motion video of OSP’s patrol car being struck on Interstate 5 in Roseburg.#Moveover #SlowDown #drivelikeyouworkhere #HighwaySafety pic.twitter.com/Vc0boo0dgC
— Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) April 21, 2022
Oregon’s Move Over Law requires drivers approaching any emergency vehicle, tow truck or roadside assistance vehicle that’s stopped with its lights activated to move over to another lane. If you cannot safely change lanes, you must slow to at least five miles below the speed limit.
The fine for breaking the law is $400.