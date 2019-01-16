Climber Rescued On Mt. Hood

Government Camp, Or. – A 68 year old climber got lost in white out conditions on Mt. Hood on Tuesday. He was spotted by the Sky 8 helicopter, which alerted authorities. Hours later, a rescue crew brought Ed Lipscomb to safety. He tells KGW “I couldn’t see beyond my boots, basically. I couldn’t see anywhere.”

Lipscomb says he’s climbed Mt. Hood 182 times and plans to scale the peak again next week. Rescuers tell KGW he’s a good example and “as soon as he realized he was in trouble, he stopped and he called for help and that meant he was in a much easier location to get to and that made today wrap up more simply.”

Turns out one of the rescuers was a childhood friend of Lipscomb’s son.