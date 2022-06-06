Climber Rescued After 600 Foot Fall On Mount Hood

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. – A climber was descending the peak in the Pearly Gates/Hogsback area on Tuesday, May 24th when he had an issue with his boot.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says as he tried to fix the issue, he lost his hold on his ice axe and fell nearly 600 feet into the Devil’s Kitchen area.
There were several people nearby and they provided aid, food, and water until rescue crews arrived.
Once reached, rescuers stabilized the climber and hiked him down to Timberline Lodge.
The climber was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.