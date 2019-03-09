Climate Kids in Court

Portland Ore – The Climate Kids from Oregon involved in a climate change lawsuit are taking one of their cases to Oregon’s Supreme Court.There are 2 lawsuits on climate change weaving their way through the legal system. One involves a federal case that was profiled on “60 Minutes,” while the other is a state case. Plaintiff Kelsey Juliana is asking the state’s highest court to review their case and find under Oregon law that the state has the duty to protect the air, waterways and wildlife from climate change.