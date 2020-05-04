Cliff Diver Missing In Washington State

      Breaking News
May 4, 2020 @ 10:30am

MONROE, Wash. (AP) – A man who was diving off cliffs at Monroe’s Cedar Ponds Waterfall is missing and presume drowned.

KOMO-TV reports Snohomish County Sheriff’s rescue and dive teams were called to the waters just before 6 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man cliff diving who did not resurface.

That’s according to spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe. Searchers and divers combed the area until nightfall but came up empty.

They are expected to return Monday morning for what she termed as a likely recovery operation.

No other details about the victim have been given.

