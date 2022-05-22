Click It Or Ticket: Oregon Law Enforcement Agencies Participate In Annual Nationwide Campaign

TUALATIN – Tualatin Police are partnering with Law Enforcement agencies across Oregon in the Annual “Click it or Ticket”. The Nationwide campaign runs May 23rd through June 5th. Oregon agencies are focusing on educating drivers on the importance of proper use of safety belts every time motorists use a vehicle.
For safety belt systems, “proper use” means lap belt placed low across hips and shoulder belt crossing the center of the chest over the collarbone. Belts should be free of slack and lying flat with no twists or knots. If the shoulder belt rides up onto the neck or feels uncomfortable, You can use the built-in adjuster to increase comfort, or by just moving seat position. The shoulder belt should NOT be placed under the arm or behind the back. Doing so can cause serious internal injuries or ejection in a crash.
According to the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) there were 10,893 unbuckled passengers vehicle occcupants killed in crashes in the United States, in 2020. During the same year, 58-percent of those occupants were killed at night, between the hours of 6pm thru 5:59 am. Law Enforcement agencies will take a no-excuses approach during this seat belt enforcement, writing citations both day and night. In Oregon, failure to properly wear a Safety Belt each time drivers get in a vehicle, can result in a Class D Traffic violation, leading to fines ranging between $65 dollars to a maximum of $250 dollars. The Presumptive fine in most cases is $115 dollars.