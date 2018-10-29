Cleared But Crushed

A Taekwondo instructor from Washington County who was found not guilty Friday of sex abuse charges, brought against him by children, has a huge legal bill now. That’s according to friends of Shuddhoddan Ranjit. (center in photo) Robert Bremmer and his family have been friends of the instructor for years. Bremmer says Shudhoddan was an inspiration to his wife and 2 children. Each has their black belt. Bremmer says Ranjit was the major breadwinner for a family of three, plus two elderly parents. Ranjit’s friends are exploring a Go Fund Me.