Cleanup Of Trees From April Storm To Take Weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. — Urban forestry crews are dealing with more than 750 tree emergencies across the city from last week’s rare snowstorm. The entire cleanup process is expected to take several weeks.
Crews are prioritizing clearing blocked roads and making sure there are paths for emergency vehicles.
“This is comparable to the major winter storm of February of last year. And it’s really unprecedented to see something like that,” said
Mark Ross with Portland Parks & Recreation.
If you have a new tree emergency that needs to be dealt with, call (503) 823-TREE. If it involves downed wires, contact your utility provider first as city crews are unable to respond to those with electrical hazards.
City crews cannot pick up all tree debris. It is the adjacent property owner’s responsibility to dispose of any leftover debris.
Meanwhile, permits for property owners could take six to eight weeks to get a decision. If you’re waiting on a permit, the city asks for your patience as they deal with a backlog and that you do not call to check on the status.