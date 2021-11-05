      Weather Alert

Clean-Up Of Delta Park Continues With Recovery Of More Stolen Vehicles

Nov 5, 2021 @ 4:41pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police and the city of Portland continue to focus on the Delta Park area of North Portland.  During joint efforts, 44 stolen vehicles have been recovered so far this year.

During the latest mission, Portland Police say 8 stolen cars and 7 other vehicles were towed from the eastern edge of the park.

TAGS
delta park North Portland stolen cars
Popular Posts
Say Goodbye To Lloyd Center
Father Accused Of Killing 2-Year-Old Child Appears In Court
Five Fatal Crashes On Oregon Roads This Weekend
Arrest Made After Married Couple Found Dead
City Of The Dalles Trying To Keep Google's Water Use A Secret
Connect With Us Listen To Us On