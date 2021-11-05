Clean-Up Of Delta Park Continues With Recovery Of More Stolen Vehicles

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police and the city of Portland continue to focus on the Delta Park area of North Portland. During joint efforts, 44 stolen vehicles have been recovered so far this year.
During the latest mission, Portland Police say 8 stolen cars and 7 other vehicles were towed from the eastern edge of the park.
Our officers continue to partner with @PBOTinfo to focus on stolen vehicles in the area of East Delta Park. This latest mission recovered 8 stolen cars with 6 additional vehicles and 1 travel trailer towed. North officers have recovered 44 stolen vehicles during these missions.
— PPB North Precinct (@ppbnorth) November 5, 2021
