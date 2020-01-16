      Weather Alert

Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office Sued For Alleged Sex Discrimination And Retaliation

Jan 15, 2020 @ 4:43pm

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) – A former staff assistant has filed a federal lawsuit against the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office and her former supervisor alleging sex discrimination and retaliation.

The Astorian reports Kimberly Losada of Naselle, Washington, resigned from her job in August after nearly 15 years with the Parole and Probation Division.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Portland, she alleges that Lt. Kristen Hanthorn, who leads the division, subjected her to bullying, harassment, discrimination and retaliation based on her sex.

Hanthorn and the county declined to comment on the lawsuit.

