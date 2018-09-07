Clatsop County Sheriff Won’t Seek Re-Election

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) – Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin will not seek re-election in 2020.

The Daily Astorian reports that Bergin, 60, has spent 33 years in law enforcement. He was first elected sheriff in 2004 and is serving his fourth four-year term.

This year has been particularly challenging on the sheriff’s health. Bergin was diagnosed with kidney cancer about four months ago. He underwent surgery in August to remove half of a kidney.

Bergin took 1 1/2 weeks off after the surgery but is beginning to return to his normal routine, he said. The cancer has a high survivability rate, and he will likely be monitored by doctors for another year.

Bergin said the cancer was not the primary factor in his decision to not run again, but it did give him “a whole new outlook on life.”