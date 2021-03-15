Classes Hybrid And In Person To Return To Portland Public Schools
PORTLAND, Ore–A tentative agreement was reached last night between Portland Public Schools Board and the Portland Association Of Teachers. Hybrid and in-person learning will begin April1, 2021. Parents may choose the option that will work best for their family.
Elementary students will attend in person classes 4 days a week with mornings or afternoons. To keep social distancing and cohort sizes down the alternating class plan seems to be the alternative. Students in grades 2-5 would begin classes April 5th. Students in grades 6-12 the week of April 19. Parents who want students to remain at home can take part in distance learning.
In a recent survey conducted by PPS kindergarten through 5th grade parents 70% were ready to have their children ready to return to some form of in person instruction