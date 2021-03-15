      Weather Alert

Classes Hybrid And In Person To Return To Portland Public Schools

Mar 15, 2021 @ 5:29am

PORTLAND, Ore–A tentative agreement was reached last night between Portland Public Schools Board and the Portland Association Of Teachers.  Hybrid and in-person learning will begin April1, 2021. Parents may choose the option that will work best for their family.

Elementary students will attend in person classes 4 days a week with mornings or afternoons.  To keep social distancing and cohort sizes down the alternating class plan seems to be the alternative.  Students in grades 2-5 would begin classes April 5th.  Students in grades 6-12 the  week of April 19. Parents who want students to remain at home can take part in distance learning.

In a recent survey conducted by PPS kindergarten through 5th grade parents 70% were ready to have their children ready to return to some form of in person instruction

 

