      Weather Alert

Classes at Clark College Cancelled Due to Strike

Jan 11, 2020 @ 10:48am

VANCOUVER, Wash. — More than 400 members of the faculty at Clark College are walking off the job on Monday after 15 months of contract negotiations.  A deadline to reach a settlement passed on Friday night without a deal between the union and administration.

The Clark College Association for Higher Education wants more equitable pay for its members.  Members voted to authorize a strike last month.

Classes are cancelled until a deal is reached.  The college says the campus will remain open and most offices and services will be staffed.  Students just returned from winter break last week.

TAGS
Association for Higher Education Clark College education strike
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map