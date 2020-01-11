Classes at Clark College Cancelled Due to Strike
VANCOUVER, Wash. — More than 400 members of the faculty at Clark College are walking off the job on Monday after 15 months of contract negotiations. A deadline to reach a settlement passed on Friday night without a deal between the union and administration.
The Clark College Association for Higher Education wants more equitable pay for its members. Members voted to authorize a strike last month.
Classes are cancelled until a deal is reached. The college says the campus will remain open and most offices and services will be staffed. Students just returned from winter break last week.