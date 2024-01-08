KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

CLASS Academy

January 8, 2024 11:22AM PST
Share

CLASS Academy – Closed. Due to power outage in the neighborhood CLASS is closed.

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rates Edge Higher, Snapping 9-Week Slide
2

Oregon State Police Seek Assistance In Vandalism Of Oregon Hunters Association Gate
3

Driver Dead, Passenger With Life-Threatening Injuries After Motorcycle Crash
4

Arrest Made In Sherwood Attempted Murder
5

A Record Breaking Year Comes To An End At The Oregon Humane Society