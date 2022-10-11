Clark Regional Emergency Services (CRESA) – Nakia Creek Fire Notices:

This evening in conjunction with the incoming Type 3 team on the Nakia Creek Fire, CRESA sent out emergency notifications to approximately 110 homes within the designated zones set by the Incident Management Team as a precautionary measure.

The vast majority of these notices were a Level 1 Notice – Be Ready. About 14 addresses fall under a Level 2 Notice Be Set, and 0 addresses at this time are under a Level 3 Notices Go Now.

Again at this time, these notices are voluntary and precautionary. Those living in these areas should take steps to prepare to go and make plans on relocating any livestock that may be in the impacted area.

We will be working on providing a better fire perimeter map as well as provide additional information regarding the different notice zones tomorrow.

Level 1 Notice – Be Ready – Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs should take note and begin making arrangements to evacuate. Evacuations at this time are voluntary.

Level 2 Notice – Be Set – This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready at a moment’s notice. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Level 3 Notice – Go Now – Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should leave immediately. Listen to local media, and watch for emergency personnel who may be coming by to give further instructions regarding the evacuation.