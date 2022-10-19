Clark Regional Emergency Services (CRESA) – This morning, Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency’s (CRESA 911) sent a sent a PublicAlert message to all landline phones and registered contacts in the impacted fire evacuation zones of the Nakia Creek Fire. The message sent by Emergency Management stated that fire evacuation zones had changed and areas impacted had been reduced.

The message included a web link, http://cresa911.org/blog, to direct people where to go to verify the updated map and new evacuation zones. The message shared was:

“This is a message from CRESA 911 and the Washington Department of Natural Resources. We previously

notified you of evacuations in your area related to the Nakia Creek Fire. At this time, the overall

evacuation areas have been reduced. Please check to see how your address may be impacted by going

to http://cresa911.org/blog where you can enter your address to see your evacuation zone. We

appreciate your cooperation.”

Individuals needing assistance or who may not have access to the internet can call the CRESA Call Center at 360-992-9229 for assistance to determine if they are still within one of the designated fire evacuation zones.

Please do not call 9-1-1 or 3-1-1 regarding fire information or assistance with evacuation zones.

Thank You. http://cresa911.org/blog