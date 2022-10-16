Clark Regional Emergency Services (CRESA) – Nakia Creek Fire Evacuation Notice Changes:

Fire Activty has increase due to the severe weather conditions we have had over the past 2 days.

Evacaution Notices have been sent out and increased on the Nakia Creek Fire. This is in the area of the L1500 and L1560 roads off of Jones Creek Road.

Anyone now within 3.5 miles of the fire are in a Level 3 GO NOW Evacuation Notice

Anyone with 4.5 miles of this fire are now in a Level 2 BE SET Evacuation Notice

Anyone with 5.5 miles of the fire are now in a Level 1 BE READY Evacuation Notice

Please Understand that this is a very dynamic situation and if you are anywhere near this area, you should take precautions to evacuate. Additional map and evacuations may still to come… Additional information and can be found here: http://cresa911.org/2022/10/11/nakia-creek-fire-updates/