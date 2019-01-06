Clark Public Utilities – Power Outage Status – Clark County: Nearly 70,000 Clark Public Utilities customers experienced power outages last night caused by the high wind event. Tens of thousands were affected by outages on the Bonneville Power Administration-owned high voltage transmission system and the BPA Ross Substation.

The majority of customers were restored over night as utility and BPA crews worked to repair damage to the systems, and less than a thousand remain without power this morning – crews continue to work on outages caused by falling trees and limbs in lines.

Reports can be made online at https://www.clarkpublicutilities.com/outages-safety/ or by calling 360-992-8000. Additional information as available is posted at www.facebook.com/ClarkPublicUtilities and on Twitter @ClarkPUD during widespread outages.