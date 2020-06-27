Clark County WA. Applies For Phase 3 Reopening
Clark County Public Health recently submitted an application to move into Phase 3 of Washington State’s four phased reopening plan.
The County entered Phase 2 of reopening on June 5th.
Yesterday was the first day that the county could apply for phase 3, as the State requires counties to spend at least three weeks in Phase 2.
The decision will be made by State Secretary Of Health John Wiesman after review of the application.
Clark County is not yet approved for Phase 3 and does not have an anticipated start date for the next phase, according to county officials.
A Press Release Sent Out By The County said “For now, Clark County remains in Phase 2. Clark County residents and businesses should continue to follow the Phase 2 guidance outlined by the governor.”