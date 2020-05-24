      Breaking News
Clark County To Remain In Phase One For Now

May 23, 2020 @ 8:51pm

Clark County Public Health announced that the state has put the county’s request to move to phase two of reopening on hold until further decision next week.

Officials say the decision is the result of a current outbreak of COVID-19 at a food processing facility in Vancouver.

As of Saturday morning, 38 employees of Firestone Pacific Foods in Vancouver have tested positive for the virus.

One person has been hospitalized.

Officials say that production at the facility has been put on hold for now.

The Clark County Public Health office says they do not know when exactly the county might move to phase 2

