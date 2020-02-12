Clark County Special Election Results
With most of the results in, the voters made schools the winners in Washington’ election, with a couple exceptions.
According to the Washington Secretary of State’s unofficial results, Woodland schools came up short on the ballot in Clark county. Voters said “no” by a more than 55 percent margin to their request.
Another notable exception: a school money measure in Ridgefield’s just two percent shy of passing. It has a fifty-eight-percent “yes” vote. Bonds require a 60% super-majority to pass.
But for Vancouver and Washougal, it was a much different story. Boters said yes to all of their property tax increases to bring in millions more for schools.
A three year technology levy’s also passing with more than 55 percent.
Overall about six hundred thousand voters cast ballots: that’s about a quarter of those eligible. Some 30 thousand ballots are not yet counted.