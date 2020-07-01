      Weather Alert

Clark County Residents Asked to Stay Home For 4th With Rising COVID-19 Counts

Jul 1, 2020 @ 1:18pm

VANCOUVER, Wa. – Clark County residents are asked to stay this weekend after a spike in COVID-19 positive tests.

“Clark County’s case numbers are going up. This is a dangerous time for gatherings,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director. “We cannot disregard physical distancing simply because it’s a holiday weekend.”

Public Health reports 40 new positive tests Wednesday.

That’s the highest number in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The county is currently in Phase 2 of Washington’s reopening plan and has applied to move to Phase 3.

However, the county does not have a timeline to move forward.

TAGS
Clark County Coronavirus Covid-19
