Clark County Reports First Case of Coronavirus
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County has its first case of Coronavirus. Health officials said Friday that a man in his 70’s tested positive for COVID-19. He’s been in isolation at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center since he was tested. Officials are now working to identify all of his close contacts.
The hospital says: “All our caregivers and providers involved in this case followed recommended protocols to keep our patients, families and fellow caregivers safe.”
PeaceHealth has implemented a number of processes to ensure the safety of patients and caregivers, including screening protocols to identify patients who may be at risk for COVID-19 infection, and health department-recommended isolation processes and testing procedures.
12 people have died in Washington from the virus and there are more than 80 cases in the state.
What you should know about COVID-19:
- According to the Centers for Disease Control, symptoms often include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.
- Symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.
- There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
To help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow when coughing or sneezing.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Call ahead to a healthcare professional if you develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if you live in or have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread.
Additional information can also be found at peacehealth.org/coronavirus.