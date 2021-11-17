Clark County Opens Up Another Window For Rental Assistance Applications

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County is opening up another window for folks to apply for rental assistance on Wednesday at noon.
The county is accepting applications for financial assistance for those who are low-income and have been impacted by the pandemic.
Only those households who have not yet received assistance can apply. Those on the waiting list do not need reapply as that can slow down the process. Housing providers are working to assist everyone on the waiting list.
The county plans to open up application windows every two weeks until the money is gone.
Since last August, Clark County has provided more than $30 million to 3,900 households.
LINK | APPLY HERE