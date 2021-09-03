      Weather Alert

Clark County Not Headed In a Good Direction Because of The Covid Variant

Sep 3, 2021 @ 12:03pm

VANCOUVER, Wa.—Clark County Public health officer Dr. Alan Melnick reveals Covid-19 cases rose to a new  pandemic high this week.  Melnick says, “We’ve averaged 225 cases each day .  Two month ago, we were averaging 21 cases a day–so more than 10 times the case rate two months ago.”  A low vaccination rate of 59 percent is said to be the contributor to the growing number of cases.  20 to 39 year olds are getting the Delta Variant most often.  The variant is pushing the county into a public health emergency. The variant spreads more quickly than covid-19.  Physicians are recommending that everyone encourage their friends and family to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

TAGS
Clark County Covid-19 deaths Delta Variant hospital Public Health
Popular Posts
Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shooting Of TriMet Passenger
Death Toll Tops 40 After Hurricane Ida’s Remnants Blindside Northeast
Joe Biden Wraps Up A Week Of Catnaps And Failures
Portland Mayor Tells City Employees: Get Vaccinated Or Get Fired
Final Troops Exit Afghanistan, Ending America's Longest War
Connect With Us Listen To Us On