Clark County Not Headed In a Good Direction Because of The Covid Variant

VANCOUVER, Wa.—Clark County Public health officer Dr. Alan Melnick reveals Covid-19 cases rose to a new pandemic high this week. Melnick says, “We’ve averaged 225 cases each day . Two month ago, we were averaging 21 cases a day–so more than 10 times the case rate two months ago.” A low vaccination rate of 59 percent is said to be the contributor to the growing number of cases. 20 to 39 year olds are getting the Delta Variant most often. The variant is pushing the county into a public health emergency. The variant spreads more quickly than covid-19. Physicians are recommending that everyone encourage their friends and family to get the vaccine as soon as possible.