Clark County Not Getting Enough Vaccinated
(Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Clark County Public Health says providers have the ability to receive store and administer Pfizer vaccine. Orders for Pfizer and Moderna have not been filled without any explanation.
Governor Jay Inslee says, “The county didn’t feel it was equipped to receive the Pfizer vaccine because it didn’t have a very cold storage system and because people were not equipped to accept that vaccine this has been an issue. we’ve tried to help the county by getting more storage facilities.”
Only 8% of the population of Clark County has been vaccinated that makes them last across the state. legislators are meeting members of public health to discuss what happens next tomorrow.