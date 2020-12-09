Clark County Modifies COVID-19 Quarantine Times
VANCOUVER, Wash. – Clark County Public Health Tuesday modified its recommended quarantine times:
People who are in quarantine and do not live or work in a high-priority setting may shorten their quarantine in the following circumstances:
- If a person who is in quarantine has no symptoms, quarantine can end after Day 10.
- If a person who is in quarantine receives a negative COVID-19 test and has no symptoms, quarantine can end after Day 7. The person must be tested on or after Day 5, and quarantine cannot be discontinued earlier than Day 8. Even if a negative test is received before Day 8, the quarantine period should still be a full seven days.
The move comes a week after Washington State adopted these new CDC recommendations.
Additional information about COVID-19 and quarantine of close contacts is available on the Public Health website.