Clark County Medical Examiner Asks For Help To Identify Man Found Dead

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. – The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for help to identify a man found dead in his home last month.

It’s believed the man is 68-year-old James Smith.

However, the medical examiner says it needs help finding Smith’s dentist and biological relatives to confirm it’s him.

Smith was born in New Jersey with a different name.

He changed it in 2011.

At the time of death, Smith lived in Vancouver, but it’s also believed he lived in King County and in Hillsboro.

The cause of death is still pending.

The Medical Examiner’s Office asks anyone with information about James Z. Smith to please send it to [email protected]