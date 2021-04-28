Clark County Man Pleads Guilty To Enticing Teens To Send Him Sexually Explicit Photos And Videos
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A Ridgefield man has pleaded guilty to a scheme that involved enticing young teens to send him sexually explicit photos and videos over messaging apps.
Joshua Henry Punt entered his plea to federal felonies Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.
Federal prosecutors say Punt was arrested in May 2019 and charged in Clark County Superior Court.
He was charged federally in November 2019. Officials say they’ve identified victims across the country.
Prosecutors say Punt identified himself on social media as an attractive teenager by using profile pictures of young YouTube personalities.
After initial communications with his victims, he would demand explicit photos or videos.