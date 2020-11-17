Clark County Jail Sued

(AP) – A Michigan man says he lost about 35 pounds and was malnourished to the point of unconsciousness during a three-week stay in a Washington state jail early this year because staff failed to provide him gluten-free food to accommodate his celiac disease. Gaven Picciano, 26, sued the Clark County Jail in Vancouver, Washington, as well as NaphCare, the for-profit Alabama company that provides medical services at the jail, in U.S. District Court in Tacoma last week. One of his attorneys said he weighed about 200 pounds when he entered the jail Jan. 30 and 165 pounds when he left it Feb. 20. The county declined to comment.