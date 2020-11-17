      Weather Alert

Clark County Jail Sued

Nov 16, 2020 @ 8:56pm

(AP) –  A Michigan man says he lost about 35 pounds and was malnourished to the point of unconsciousness during a three-week stay in a Washington state jail early this year because staff failed to provide him gluten-free food to accommodate his celiac disease. Gaven Picciano, 26, sued the Clark County Jail in Vancouver, Washington, as well as NaphCare, the for-profit Alabama company that provides medical services at the jail, in U.S. District Court in Tacoma last week. One of his attorneys said he weighed about 200 pounds when he entered the jail Jan. 30 and 165 pounds when he left it Feb. 20. The county declined to comment.

TAGS
Clark County Jail lawsuit Vancouver wa
Popular Posts
Oregon Wildfire Recap: 9 Killed, 24K Claims Filed, 1.2 Million Acres Burned, 4K Homes Destroyed
Oregon City Votes To Recall Mayor Dan Holladay
President Trump's Campaign Retreats From Key Claim In Pennsylvania Lawsuit
Portland City Comissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Calls The Same Cops She Wants To Defund After Picking A Drunk Argument With Her Lyft Driver
Portland Commissioner Hardesty Calls 911 On Lyft Driver Who Cancels Her Ride From Ilani Casino