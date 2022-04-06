Clark County Investigators Look for Answers in Teenager’s Death

Investigators are looking for anyone who could help them find out what happened to a 16 year old, found dead along Fly Creek. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help.
She was a tall girl, with long dark hair, who looked older than her years, and who loved horses. They found Sandra Renee Morden’s remains in 1980, but did not figure out who she was, until 2019.
She disappeared in the 1970s. Now investigators want to hear from anyone who knew Sandra and her dad, Andrew or Andy Morden, when they lived in Vancouver and the Hazel Dell area. At the time of Sandra’s disappearance, investigators believe Andy Morden was living out of a trailer at a mobile home/RV park north of the Hazel Dell area. He worked on tugboats and could be gone for weeks at a time, while his daughter stayed with families. They included one in Southeast Portland in 1974, a Vancouver Family in 1975 and 76, in Portland’s Burlingame Neighborhood in 1976-77 while she attended Wilson High School, and Newberg, while she attended Newberg High school in 1977.